Manoah fans nine, falling two short of career-best in Ks

Alek Manoah pitched his latest quality start of the 2022 season on the road on Friday, and he set a season-high in strikeouts in the process.

Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA) struck out nine would-be Angels hitters through six innings on the mound. His nine punchouts were two better than his previous season-best of seven, which he had done three times this year.

The 2019 All-American fell just one strikeout short of reaching double-digits for the fifth time in his career.

Manoah was saddled with a no-decision, as he also allowed three runs, two of which scored on solo home runs.

Despite that, the former Mountaineer earned his eighth quality start of the season, which puts him in a tie for the most in Major League Baseball.

Manoah’s five wins this year tie him for third in the MLB. He also has the third-best earned run average among qualified pitchers in the American League.

The 24-year-old pitched on May 27 for the second time in his young career. That date is important because it was on May 27, 2021, that he made his debut with the Blue Jays.

Through one full year in the majors, Manoah has a career record of 14-3 with a 2.74 ERA. He has also struck out 179 batters in 167.2 innings pitched.

Manoah also owns a career strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.65 to 1.

The tall right-hander is firmly in the Cy Young Award conversation among American League hurlers.

Toronto has now won each of Manoah’s last two starts, which comes after a stretch in which the Blue Jays dropped three-straight games started by him.

Manoah is scheduled to pitch again on Thursday, June 2 against the Chicago White Sox in a game that will be televised on ESPN+.