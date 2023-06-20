MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s easy to be “the guy” in high school, especially if you’re a quarterback.

Nicco Marchiol was the epitome of “the guy” at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. Marchiol was a three-time wrestling state champion. He reached the state finals in an ultra-competitive Arizona Open Division for football, and he won MaxPreps and Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

It’s not as easy to be “the guy” in college when the age-range of the players in the locker room spans five-to-six years.

“The toughest thing for me was having to come in and be the same guy every day,” Marchiol said. [I had] to show these guys every day that I’m willing to go to war for them, and I’m going to commit to them, and they’re going to [get] my all. Things like that take time.

“I was just talking about this with a friend, when you’re an 18, 19-year-old kid trying to tell a 24, 25-year-old person with a family and kids what to do, it gets a little hairy, so you earn trust by your hard work and dedication to the game.”

That was one of several lessons Marchiol learned in his freshman season at WVU. The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound pro-style quarterback had to become a quarterback off the field while someone else played the role on game days between the lines.

He made just two appearances in 2022, completing four passes on 13 attempts for 61 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 32 yards against in the 24-19 win over Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale in which he and Garrett Greene both took snaps. The small sample-size resulted in a redshirt year.

“From my playing time at Oklahoma State last year, [I] definitely noticed the change of speed, the size of the players [and] everything going on around [me] was moving a lot faster, so now, it’s getting to the point where I can just be comfortable in my environment, and just perform and get the ball to my playmakers.”

Whether it’s Greene or Marchiol under center, first-year offensive coordinator Chad Scott will be running the offense. Having two different offensive architects in as many years can muddy the waters for offensive players, but Marchiol says the transition from Graham Harrell to Scott has been seamless.

“Oh man, [Scott is] the life of that offense. He brings the energy every single day. Talk about someone being the same guy every day…he calls it ‘lightyear candle.’ He just brings the energy wherever he is. He’s the heart and soul of this offense. He is committed to growing us outside of football players. He makes us great young men, and I love his playstyle, I love his energy, I love what he brings to this offense. He’s the best guy to be around.”

WVU’s strengths offensively are expected to reveal themselves in the running game with a handful of options in the backfield and three preseason All-Big-12 offensive linemen in the trenches. The strength of the passing game is to be determined, but Marchiol singled out Devin Carter, JaShaun Poke and Jermiah Aaron as potential options through the air.

“We [have to] stretch the ball down field and be good in the run-game and be an explosive offense,” he said. “We have all the keys to do that, so the last thing to do is just execute.”

In April’s Gold-Blue game, he went 6-for-12 with 58 yards, though head coach Neal Brown noted Marchiol’s pass-protection was admittedly shaky.

As a redshirt freshman, Marchiol has the luxury of time, something of which Green – his teammate, friend and competitor – has less as a junior. For now, those two have the best chance at winning the job long-term.

“I committed to Neal [Brown], Neal was the reason I came here. I trusted him, and I trusted his belief in his system. So for him to say they’re not going to bring someone in [from the transfer portal], honestly it takes a lot more stress off us. He believes in us, and all we have to do know is just execute.”