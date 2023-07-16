Mario Alford, one of the top return specialists in WVU football program history, struck again on Saturday on special teams for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. And then, he struck again.

Alford reached paydirt on a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown near the five-minute mark in the first quarter to get his team on the board. That special teams touchdown tied him for the most return touchdowns (five) in Roughriders history.

He broke the record two quarters later. Midway through the third period, Alford struck again, this time returning a punt 94 yards to the house to become the Roughriders’ all-time leader in return scores.

He not only set the franchise record for special teams touchdowns on the play, but he became the franchise’s first player since 1999 with two punt-return touchdowns in one game.

In all, the former Mountaineer returned seven punts for a total of 184 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 53 yards, with a long of 30.

Alford’s heroics ultimately were not enough to give his team the victory. A late field goal by the Calgary Stampeders downed Saskatchewan 33-31.

Former West Virginia wide receiver Mario Alford (2) celebrates after one of his punt-return touchdowns on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Photo Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders / CFL Twitter)

Alford made a name for himself as a great return man and a wide receiver during his two years at WVU.

Alford tallied a pair of kickoff-return touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards on kickoff returns during his time in Morgantown. He is one of just six players in program history to record a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Both of his career kick returns for a score came during the 2014 season. Those two trips to paydirt on kickoffs tie him for the second-most in a single season in WVU history. His 743 kick-returns yards that season are the eighth-most in a single year in program history.

As a receiver, Alford compiled a total of 1,497 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. His senior season was his best on offense, as well. He caught 65 passes for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns, which at the time were tied for the sixth-most in a single season at WVU.