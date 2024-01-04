MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s just something to be said about teams that have a little fun.

With 13 consecutive wins to start the year and a fiery style of play, the WVU women’s basketball team (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) is continuing to impress opposing coaches who come to the WVU Coliseum. They sense something brewing in Morgantown.

“[I] see a team that enjoys being coached by [WVU head coach Mark Kellogg], that enjoys playing together, and I think that shows,” Cincinnati head coach Katrina Merriweather said. “I think that’s probably more of a reason they’re successful than any X-and-O thing you can come up with.”

To put it simply, the team is having fun. It shows in the team’s social media videos when Kellogg is drilling a half-court shot or dancing in the locker room post-victory. Behind the scenes, there’s a side to him and his players that fans don’t really see on the sidelines during games, but it certainly has an effect on their play.

“I’ve been using the word ‘joy’ a little bit,” Kellogg said. “They just have a joy about themselves. They enjoy being around each other. When we’re right on the court, they spread it and pass it and share it, and I think those are signs of teams that really like being around each other.”

Kellogg’s suffocating defense, which often manifests itself in a full-court press, is forcing opponents to turn the ball over more than 25 times per game. The Mountaineers haven’t forced 20 turnovers per game since joining the Big 12.

“Credit our players, I think above all else,” Kellogg said. “We had the six returners and seven new kids, and they have blended extremely well, and it was new to them. We did the mandatory team bondings and team retreats, and those types of things, which were great, but on their own, they’ve become a really, really close group.”

Three WVU players (JJ Quinerly, Jordan Harrison, Lauren Fields) are averaging 10 points or more per game. There have also been six games in which four different Mountaineers scored in double figures. The team’s scoring average of 89.92 points per game would also be the highest in program history should the Mountaineers maintain that average over the length of a season. Their 48.5% shooting rate would be the second-best total in the history of the program.

“We want a balanced group,” Kellogg said. “We don’t want it to be about one or two players. We need to spread the basketball. We need to share it. We have talented players that can score, and I think we can score in multiple ways.”

For Kellogg, this is unchartered territory. He had never won his first 13 games of the season in 13 years as a head coach at four other schools prior to Wednesday night’s 68-53 win over Cincinnati. He won the first 12 games of the season as the leading man at Fort Lewis College in 2010, but the Skyhawks lost their 13th game of the season.

“This is as fun as I’ve had coaching,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s not necessarily because we’ve won every game, but I think I just enjoy going to work and seeing the team and having fun with them, and I think we’re getting better. I think we’ll continue to get better. By no means is this the best version of ourselves.”