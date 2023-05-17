MORGANTOWN. W.Va. — E.J. Horton committed to Colorado on May 4. Less than two weeks later, Horton’s heart is set on staying in West Virginia. Though, this time around, he will be playing for the Mountaineers.

He announced his commitment to play at WVU Sunday in a Twitter post after entering the portal on April 9. After playing just seven games combined and scoring once in his first two seasons at Marshall, he played 12 games in 2022. He averaged one completion per game, and he scored one touchdown on 186 yards receiving for the Thundering Herd last year.

At Marshall, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver was a two-star recruit coming out of high school in Columbia, South Carolina. He combined for 1,601 yards receiving and 22 scores in his final two years of high school ball, earning him all-region nods in both years.

He had offers from Kent State and Alabama State. Recruiting service 247Sports upgraded his ranking to three stars as a transfer prospect.

Though his stature is smaller in nature, he contributes both as a slot receiver and on the outside. Both of his touchdowns at Marshall came while playing on the outside.

Horton took a redshirt year as a freshman because he only appeared in one game. He chooses WVU over Colorado, BYU, Mississippi State and California. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

WVU’s receiver room instantly improves with the additions of Horton and Noah Massey, and bolsters a position group that previously added coveted NC State transfer Devin Carter earlier in the offseason. Carter participated in spring practices with the Mountaineers.

Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron are WVU’s top returners at wide receiver. They caught 14 and 12 passes respectively in 2022, making them to only returners who logged at least 10 receptions last season.