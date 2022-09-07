Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women’s Player of the Week, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.

The honor is the first of the season for Massey, while she collects her second career player of the week nod from the United Soccer Coaches.

Massey helped the Mountaineers go 1-0-1 last week, tying then-No. 11 Auburn, 0-0, on Sept. 1, and earning a 1-0 win over then-No. 25 Samford on Sept. 4. She hauled in a career-high tying seven saves against the Tigers, before notching four stops against the Bulldogs to earn a pair of shutouts on the road against ranked foes. The clean sheets pushed the keeper’s total to four on the year, as well as three in a row.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native ranks No. 5 nationally in shutouts (4) and No. 37 in the NCAA in save percentage (0.885). She leads the Big 12 Conference in those two categories, while she also is tied for second in the league in goals against average (0.500).

The Mountaineers return home this week to host Clemson on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Bucknell on Sunday, Sept. 11. Both matches will take place at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, with Thursday’s contest kicking off at 7 p.m. ET, and Sunday’s match slated for 1 p.m.

