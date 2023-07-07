WVU’s Seth Wilson (14) runs back on defense after making a shot against Oklahoma State. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU-SMU to meet for first time in program history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The schedule for the Fort Myers Tip-Off Thanksgiving tournament was released Friday, and WVU will play SMU for the first time in program history.

The Mountaineers and Mustangs will play at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 20 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Wisconsin and Virginia will play immediately before WVU-SMU, and the winners will face off in the championship game, while the losers will meet in a third-place game. Both second-round games will be played on Nov. 22.

Wisconsin leads to all-time series against WVU 3-1, and the Badgers won the last matchup 70-63 in November of 2013.

West Virginia is 10-9 against Virginia. but they have not played since December of 2017 when WVU won 68-61.

At this time, the only way to guarantee tickets for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off is to purchase an official fan travel package. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, will become available this fall. To receive the latest email alerts regarding tournament news, ticket information and more, visit our website at www.fortmyerstipoff.com.