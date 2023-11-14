WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore is one of 59 assistant coaches across the FBS that are nominated for the Frank Broyles Award. The award is given to the top assistant coach in college football.

Moore is one of nine Big 12 assistant coaches to be nominated.

West Virginia’s offensive line is spearheading the Mountaineers’ rushing attack that is currently averaging the third-most rushing yards per game (213.8) in the Big 12. They have also allowed just nine sacks on the year, which is tied for the fewest in the conference.

Five finalists for the Broyles Award will be announced at a later date, and the winner will be named Dec. 5 during a ceremony in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The award is named after former University of Arkansas athletics director Frank Broyles.