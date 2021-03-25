Matthews to enter transfer portal

Oklahoma State’s Matthew-Alexander-Moncrieffe (12) gets past West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another WVU men’s basketball player is entering the transfer portal.

Junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced his intentions to transfer Wednesday afternoon on social media:

bet on yourself

the marathon continues pic.twitter.com/yUFTQYMFlb — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) March 25, 2021

Matthews made 29 appearances and 25 starts during the 2020-21 season, while averaging 7.7 points per game. He logged a season-high 14 points twice, including in the second round loss to Syracuse.

Arguably, Matthews’ best performance as a Mountaineer came as a true freshman, when West Virginia knocked off eventual national finalist Texas Tech in the Big 12 quarterfinals. The native of Tacoma, Washington, logged a career-high 28 points in that win.

Matthews will join fellow junior Jordan McCabe in the transfer portal. McCabe announced his intentions Tuesday. Both players were centerpieces of Bob Huggins’ 2018 recruiting class.