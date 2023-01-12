MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of freshman infielder Michael McKinney to the program.

A native of Sophia, West Virginia, McKinney arrives from NC State, where he spent the Fall 2022 semester. As a mid-year enrollee, he is not eligible for competition during the 2023 season.

McKinney played at Independence High, earning a pair of all-state honors as a junior and senior. In 2021, he hit .430 with five home runs, eight doubles and 35 RBI, while helping the Patriots to the Class AA state tournament. As a senior, McKinney hit .412 with eight more homers.

McKinney was ranked as the No. 1 shortstop and No. 2 overall prospect in West Virginia by Perfect Game in 2021. He is enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester, is majoring in integrated studies and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

