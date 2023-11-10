MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of 19 student-athletes for the 2025 season.

This year’s class is ranked No. 28 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ seventh consecutive top-40 class.

Joining the program in 2025 are: Griffin Burkholder (South Riding, Virginia), Carlos Caraballo (Hanover, Pennsylvania), Aiden Cody (Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey), JD Costanzo (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), Tucker DeLisle (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Gavin Kelly (Collier, Pennsylvania), David Hagen (Loveland, Ohio), Bransen Hensley (Broadway, Virginia), Bryson Hoff (Charleston, West Virginia), Benjamin Hudson (Medford, New Jersey), Jackson Ingram (Staunton, Virginia), Sammy Laux (Collegeville, Pennsylvania), Ryan Maggy (Peru, New York), Maxwell Molessa (Pullman, West Virginia), Ryan Press (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), Jeremy Reyes (Jamaica, New York), Mac Stiffler (Hagerstown, Maryland), Jorge Valdes (Milton, Ontario, Canada), and Bryant Yoak (Big Bend, West Virginia).

“We’re thrilled about this class,” Mazey said. “There is a nice balance with 10 pitchers and nine position players joining us, all very talented that have played at high levels up to this point in their careers. We think many of the players in this class will have an immediate impact on the field. Like a lot of our recent classes, we feel like there is Major League talent joining the Mountaineers.”

Griffin Burkholder | OF | South Riding, Virginia | Freedom HS

Griffin Burkholder plays for coach Mark Wrighte at Freedom High School. With the Eagles, he has been an All-Region selection and a two-time All-District selection. Burkholder was also a Prep Baseball Report All-American. According to Perfect Game, he is the No. 17 outfielder and No. 93 overall prospect in the country as well as the top-ranked outfielder and No. 3 prospect in the state of Virginia. The son of David and Renea, he plans on studying Health and Well-Being at West Virginia.

Carlos Caraballo | RHP | Hanover, Pennsylvania | Southwestern HS

Carlos Caraballo plays for coach Mike Resetar at Southwestern High School. He was the most valuable pitcher at the 17u Perfect Game Northeast Select Championship. Caraballo is the No. 9 right-handed pitcher and No. 27 overall prospect in Pennsylvania. The son of Miguel and Brandy, he plans on studying Sport Management at West Virginia.

Aiden Cody | RHP | Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey | Saint John Vianney HS

Aiden Cody plays for coach Mike Morgan at Saint John Vianney High School. He was named All-State as well as All-Shore and was part of the Shore Baseball Carpenter Cup team. According to Perfect Game, Cody is the No. 10 right-handed pitcher and No. 18 overall prospect in New Jersey. The son of John and Tara, he intends to major in Sport Management at WVU.

JD Costanzo | LHP | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | North Allegheny HS

JD Costanzo plays for coach Andrew Heck at North Allegheny High School. He was a Second-Team All-Section pitcher as well as a selection to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette All-Area team and the Pittsburgh Tribune Terrific Ten. Costanzo struck out 91 batters in just 49 innings, third-most in school history. He is the No. 8 left-handed pitcher in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. The son of John Costanzo and Clare Braun, Costanzo plans on majoring in Psychology at WVU.

Tucker DeLisle | RHP | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

Tucker DeLisle plays for coach Joe Ishikawa at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. He was named First-Team All-League as a junior. DeLisle is ranked as the No. 18 right-handed pitcher and No. 49 overall prospect in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. The son of Edward and Nancy, he is undecided on a major at West Virginia.

Gavin Kelly | Catcher | Collier, Pennsylvania | Central Catholic HS

Gavin Kelly plays for coach John Rende for Central Catholic High School. He was the Pittsburgh 6A Player of the Year as well as First-Team All-Section. During section play, Kelly hit .571 for the Vikings. According to Perfect Game, he is the No. 25 catcher and No. 236 overall prospect in the country as well as the top catcher and No. 7 overall prospect in Pennsylvania. The son of Jeff and Roblyn, he plans on studying Finance at WVU.

David Hagen | RHP | Loveland, Ohio | Archbishop Moeller HS

David Hagen plays for Tim Held at Archbishop Moeller High School. According to Perfect Game, he is the No. 15 right-handed pitcher and No. 32 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and was a Preseason Underclass All-American Honorable Mention. The Son of Dave and Beth, Hagen plans on studying Engineering at West Virginia.

Bransen Hensley | INF | Broadway, Virginia | Broadway HS

Bransen Hensley plays for George Laase at Broadway High School. He hit .440 and stole 27 bases while being named the Daily News Record Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team Daily News Record All-Valley, First-Team All-Valley District, First-Team All-Region 3C, and Second-Team Class 3 All-State. He is the No. 6 middle infielder and No. 20 overall player in Virginia by Perfect Game. The son of Chad and Dawn, he plans on studying Wildlife and Fisheries Resources at WVU.

Bryson Hoff | RHP | Charleston, West Virginia | George Washington HS

Bryson Hoff plays for coach Mike Davis at George Washington High School. He was a First-Team All-State selection in 2023 as well as First-Team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference and First-Team All-Kanawha Valley. In 2022, he was named to the All-State Tournament Team after finishing as state runner-up with the Patriots. Hoff is the No. 7 right-handed pitcher and No. 9 overall prospect in West Virginia by Perfect Game. The son of Marshall and Stacy, he plans on majoring in Business Entrepreneurship at WVU.

Benjamin Hudson | RHP | Medford, New Jersey | Shawnee HS

Benjamin Hudson plays for coach Brian Anderson for Shawnee High School. He was a First-Team All-Conference selection after striking out 65 batters in 42 innings, including a school-record 17 in one game. Hudson also competed in the Carpenter Cup and was the Coaches vs. Cancer game MVP. He is the No. 16 right-handed pitcher and No. 28 overall prospect in New Jersey by Perfect Game. The son of Joseph and Kelly, he intends on majoring in Business at WVU.

Jackson Ingram | INF | Staunton, Virginia | Miller School of Albemarle

Jackson Ingram plays for coach and seven-time MLB all-star Billy Wagner at the Miller School of Albemarle. He is a two-time All-State selection and, in the classroom, has been a member of his school’s honor roll. Ingram is the No. 8 shortstop and No. 33 overall prospect in Virginia by Perfect Game. The son of Richard Ingram and Tammy Carter, Ingram plans on studying Coaching and Performance Science at WVU.

Sammy Laux | Catcher | Collegeville, Pennsylvania | Perkiomen School

Sammy Laux plays for Kendall Baker at the Perkiomen School. He has a career .513 batting average in high school and was First-Team All-BAL League in both 2022 and 2023 as well as The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery All-Area First Team as a junior. Nationally, Laux was a 2022 and 2023 Perfect Game Preseason All-American and is the No. 86 catcher in the country by Perfect Game. In Pennsylvania, he is the No. 5 catcher and No. 28 overall prospect. The son of Tim and Elizabeth, he intends on majoring in Sport Management at West Virginia.

Ryan Maggy | INF | Peru, New York | Cypress Creek HS (Fla.)

Ryan Maggy plays for coach Joe Neale for Cypress Creek High School. He holds a .435 career average in high school and has the only perfect game in Peru High School history. Maggy was a three-time First-Team All-Section/County selection. He is the No. 10 third baseman and No. 124 overall prospect in Florida by Perfect Game. The son of Joel and Shannon, Maggy plans on studying Sport Management at WVU.

Maxwell Molessa | INF/OF | Pullman, West Virginia | Williamstown HS

Maxwell Molessa plays for Levi Maxwell at Williamstown High School. He is a three-time Little Kanawha Conference first-team selection and two-time Class A First-Team All-State. He was also a two-time First-Team All-State football player. Molessa is the No. 1 shortstop and No. 4 overall prospect in West Virginia. The son of Todd and Heather, he plans on studying General Business and Finance at WVU.

Ryan Press | LHP | Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Blyth Academy

Ryan Press plays for coach Rich Leitch for the Toronto Mets and attends Blyth Academy. He also plays for the Canadian Junior National team as well as for Team Ontario where he won the Canada Cup. Press is the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 35 overall prospect in Ontario by Perfect Game. The son of Matthew and Lori, Press plans on studying Business at West Virginia.

Jeremy Reyes | INF | Jamaica, New York | Monsignor McClancy HS

Jeremy Reyes plays for coach Thomas Cloonen at Monsignor McClancy High School. He was a 2023 Catholic High School Athletic Association All-League selection after hitting .325 for the Crusaders. Reyes is ranked as the No. 15 shortstop prospect in New York by Perfect Game. The son of Gerardo and Judith, he plans on studying Criminology at WVU.

Mac Stiffler | RHP | Hagerstown, Maryland | North Hagerstown HS

Mac Stiffler plays for coach Justin Lewis for North Hagerstown High School. A recipient of the Steve Cline Award as the top public-school underclassman. Entering his senior year, Stiffler has 112 strikeouts. He is ranked as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher and No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland by Perfect Game. In the country, Stiffler is ranked as the No. 77 right-handed pitcher and No. 244 overall player. The son of Troy and Liz, he plans on majoring in Business at WVU.

Jorge Valdes | OF | Milton, Ontario, Canada | Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary HS

Jorge Valdes plays for coach Corey Eckstein at Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary High School. He is ranked as the No. 86 outfielder in the USA/Canada as well as the top outfielder and No. 5 overall prospect in Ontario. Valdes was named the International Showdown MVP. The son of Jorge and Joanne, he plans on majoring in Sport Management at West Virginia.

Bryant Yoak | RHP | Big Bend, West Virginia | Calhoun County HS

Bryant Yoak plays for coach Josh Johnson at Calhoun County High School. In 2023, he was a named to the Little Kanawha Conference First Team as well as the All-State Second Team after leading the state with 106 strikeouts. Yoak is the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 5 overall prospect in the state of West Virginia by Perfect Game. The son of Alex and Heather, he plans on studying Physical Education and Kinesiology at WVU.