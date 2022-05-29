Former WVU guard makes it two years in a row that the Flying WV will be represented in the NBA's championship round

Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals.

Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Sunday night in Miami.

Mazzulla, who is in his third season as an assistant coach with Boston, will be on the sidelines in the NBA’s title round for the first time.

In fact, this marks the first time he will be coaching in a title game or round at any level since he became a coach in 2011.

A WVU alum will now appear in the NBA Finals for a second-consecutive season.

Last year, guard Jevon Carter was part of a Phoenix Suns squad that finished as runner-up in the Association. He was just the fifth former Mountaineer to play in the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 2 at Golden State, which represents the Western Conference. Click here for the full NBA Finals schedule.

Mazzulla played parts of five seasons at West Virginia.

As a freshman, he helped the Mountaineers win the 2007 NIT Championship under John Beilein. Three years later, he was part of a WVU team that made it all the way to the Final Four.

He averaged career-highs in points (7.7), assists (4.2), and rebounds (3.8) the following year, helping West Virginia make another NCAA Tournament appearance.