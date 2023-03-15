Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride dazzled Tuesday night as the Knicks defeated the Trailblazers 123-107.

McBride netted a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He also went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

He finished the contest with a plus-minus stat of plus-17.

McBride is in his second season with the Knicks organization. Tuesday’s outing marked his 56th appearance of the campaign.

The Cincinnati native played two seasons for head coach Bob Huggins at WVU. His final game as a Mountaineer came during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.