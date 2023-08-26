Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride crossed an item of his bucket list last weekend. The Cincinnati, Ohio native was back in his hometown and tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at the Reds game.

“Always been a dream to throw out the first pitch in the hometown. Thank You Reds for making it happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

Donning a custom Cincy jersey with McBride across the back, he took the mound and tossed one right down the middle. It looked like McBride, a former high school quarterback, dusted off those skills as the pitch sailed high, but he still delivered a strike.

McBride is gearing up for his third NBA season with the New York Knicks and Cincinnati was the most recent stop during his globe-trotting offseason.

The former WVU guard has been traveling internationally this summer, including a stop in France to walk the runway in a Paris fashion show. He was also back in the Mountain State last month as he hosted the first annual Deuce McBride Youth Basketball Camp.

McBride is the third former Mountaineer to throw out the first pitch at an MLB game this season. Jevon Carter, who previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Brewers game in June while Geno Smith, the starting QB for the Seahawks, tossed his strike at a Mariners game last month.