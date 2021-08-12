McBride’s strong second half leads Knicks to Summer League victory

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 27: Josh Anderson #4 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers drives against Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)

Deuce McBride reminded everybody what he’s made of in the Knicks’ most recent summer league game.

The former Mountaineer-turned-second round draft pick dropped 22 points in a 91-82 win over the Lakers Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Got another one in Vegas. Let's keep it going. pic.twitter.com/XjPyCWTm60 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2021

His final stat line was impressive — 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists — but how he got there was even more encouraging for his pro future. After logging just two points in the first half, McBride turned in a 20-point second half by shooting 6-6 from 3-point range. He did not miss a triple on the night, and shot 7-9 from the field.

“The ball’s gonna find me. I’m gonna make open shots. That’s what I do.” McBride said in a postgame interview.

6 takes, 6 makes. pic.twitter.com/AiIgZKmGgr — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2021

McBride also made big contributions on defense:

He noted that his defensive mentality in the Summer League has been inspired by hall of famer Gary Payton.

“Obviously, he’s a hall of famer, probably the best defender to play in the league, and he was talking like nobody can pick up full court,” McBride said. “I wanted to come out here and show him that I could do that.”

"It's about staying ready so you don't have to get ready." – @deucemcb11 pic.twitter.com/7O42meaEIU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2021

New York’s next summer league game is coming up Friday at 8 p.m. ET against Detroit. The game will air on NBA TV.