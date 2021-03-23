Gold and Blue Nation
McCabe, Bridges headline WVU men’s hoops Academic All-Big 12 honorees

Photo: Dale Sparks

Six West Virginia men’s basketball players were honored for their work in the classroom in the Academic All-Big 12 teams, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.

Jalen Bridges and Jordan McCabe led the list as the Mountaineers’ honorees on the first team, which requires a GPA of 3.20 or higher. McCabe makes his second appearance on the first team.

Four Mountaineers — Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride — all made the list as second team honorees. For a spot on the second team, student-athletes must maintain a GPA between 3.00 and 3.19.

