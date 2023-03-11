For the second straight year, Ceili McCabe finishes among the nation’s best in the 3,000-meter.

The WVU sophomore finished sixth in the event at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday with a time of 9:16.05, earning All-American honors.

McCabe is one All-America honor away from tying Megan Metcalfe for the most in the 3000-meter at WVU with three.

“Ceili has now been to the NCAA finals seven times and will return to WVU with her sixth All-American first-team award,” coach Sean Cleary said in an official rellease. “This has been a very trying month for Ceili on numerous fronts, and for her to come out to this meet and perform so well is a testament to her remarkable tenacity. One day, all of her ducks will align, and if they do, the sky is the limit.”

She earned the Big 12 Conference 3,000-meter title in February, crossing the finish line at 9:21.21.

In December, McCabe set the WVU record with a time of 8:50.44. It was also the fastest 3,000-meter time in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Last season at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham McCabe took home eighth place and All-American status.