MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University true freshman golfer Westy McCabe shot 4-under-par to lead the Mountaineers on the first day at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina.

McCabe recorded five birdies on the day to post a 68 in round one. He is tied for 14th place, just two shots off the lead.

Also in round one, junior Jackson Davenport shot Even par, while junior Oli Ménard was 1-over-par. Junior Will Stakel posted a 77 during the first round.

As a team, the Mountaineers are in 12th place at 2-over-par in the 15-team field.

Round two will begin Monday morning, followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday morning.