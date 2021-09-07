McCormick named TopDrawerSoccer.com Men’s Player of the Week

It’s been a big week for West Virginia men’s soccer, and midfielder Luke McCormick has made it even bigger after being named TopDrawerSoccer.com Men’s Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The junior from Derby, England got the honor after notching a goal in WVU’s win over No. 3 Pitt on Monday, as well as an assist against No. 17 Penn State on Friday. His contributions helped lift the Mountaineers to a pair of ranked victories that week, which catapulted the squad from unranked status to No. 5 in the country, according to the United Soccer Coaches poll released Tuesday.

McCormick leads fifth-ranked West Virginia with three points in four starts as they hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-1.

In his third season, McCormick has appeared in 35 matches for the Old Gold and Blue, including 31 starts. He has added four total goals and 13 assists in that span, earning All-MAC First Team honors as a sophomore. He broke out onto the scene as a freshman as he connected for nine assists — the 10th-most in the country, and the most among freshmen — before being named to the All-MAC Tournament Team that postseason.