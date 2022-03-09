It is very likely that Kansas State and West Virginia were playing for their seasons on Wednesday night, and the Mountaineers live to fight another day.

9-seed WVU took down the 8-seeded Wildcats 73-67 to open the Big 12 Tournament behind a massive night from Sean McNeil, who tallied 21 points on the night. West Virginia was in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game, leading for over 35 minutes of play.

McNeil’s hot night started in the first minute when he made the first of his three 3-pointers of the night. He finished the first half with 15 points, pacing the game.

K-State’s Ismael Massoud was right behind him, though, notching 13 points in the first period of play. He finished the game with that total after going scoreless in the second half.

WVU entered the second half with a 4-point lead, but Kansas State threatened it right out of the gate. The Wildcats tied the game within four minutes after halftime, their first of three ties in the second half, but they never got in front.

Malik Curry came alive in the second half, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the second half with three field goals including a three-pointer. Taz Sherman finished with nine points, while leading the team with nine rebounds. McNeil and Jalen Bridges each grabbed six boards.

Nijel Pack and Mark Smith each added 10 points after the halftime break, notching 18 and 17 points respectively. Pack and Massoud each added six rebounds to the effort as well as the Wildcats were out-rebounded by five.

Kansas State is likely eliminated from NCAA Tournament contention with the loss and completes its third straight losing season under Bruce Weber. The Wildcats also exit the Big 12 Tournament in the first round for the first time since 2015.

WVU’s hopes for the Big Dance stay alive with the victory as they move on to the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal against top-seeded Kansas. The Mountaineers went winless in both of their meetings with the Jayhawks, and have never defeated them outside of the WVU Coliseum.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.