Members of WVU football’s incoming recruiting class join team in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of incoming recruits headlined by West Virginia native Wyatt Milum have arrived on campus, according to the program. 

WVU football shared a series of tweets and photos Sunday, showcasing the group’s arrival at Milan Puskar Stadium: 

According to the program, all members of head coach Neal Brown’s 2021 signing class were scheduled to arrive on campus Sunday. Milum, an offensive lineman who was the the top prep prospect in the state of West Virginia, is arguably the centerpiece of that class among high school recruits. 

Eight members of Brown’s 2021 signing class joined the team during the spring: 

  • Quarterback Will Crowder
  • Tight end Treylan Davis
  • Defensive lineman Brayden Dudley
  • Safety Davis Mallinger
  • Wide receiver Kaden Prather
  • Defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen
  • Tight end Victor Wikstrom
  • Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp

West Virginia’s 2021 season opener is set for Sept. 4 at Maryland. Kick times and TV networks for all three of the team’s nonconference games were recently announced. 

