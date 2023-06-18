MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the Mazey family, both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are celebrated at the ballpark.

The WVU baseball team is usually wrapping up its regular season when the former rolls around, and when it comes to the latter, it’s time for the Father/Son Camp.



WVU and Coach Mazey host the camp annually on the day before Father’s Day. It provides an opportunity for fathers and sons to learn and practice side-by-side, through training in a variety of drills that can be continued at home.

The three-hour event at Monongalia County Ballpark consists of six different stations for the participants to put their baseball knowledge and skills to the test while enjoying some quality time together.

The stations include batting practice, fielding drills, catching and throwing fundamentals, fathers vs. sons in wiffle ball, some time in the batting cages and the crowd-favorite throwing accuracy station. During this portion, Coach Mazey puts some money up for grabs.

The goal is to have an accurate throw that knocks a baseball off a tee at the other end of the bullpen. If you hit the tee and it causes the ball to fall off, it doesn’t count. You must hit the ball.

If you knock it off once, you win a dollar. Back-to-back gets you five dollars and three in a row earns ten dollars. Now after that is where the stakes get really high. If you knock the ball off the tee four consecutive times, Mazey said a WVU football scholarship is up for grabs.

“We give them away like candy over here,” Mazey joked. Unfortunately for the young participants, no scholarships were handed out at the 2023 camp.

Mazey always starts the event by having the kids hug their fathers, telling them they love them and thank them for bringing them out to the camp. It ends with the dads swinging for the fences during their own BP session.



For the past few years, the camp has had even more of a special meaning for the Mazey family as its benefitted Team Wammer, an organization created after Weston Mazey, Randy’s son, suffered a traumatic brain injury. You can read more about Team Wammer here.