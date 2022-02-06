Ménard Leads WVU Golf at Georgia Southern

WVU golfers battled tough weather conditions in Georgia on Sunday

by: Bryan Messerly, WVU Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four WVU golfers opened the 2022 spring season at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate on Sunday in Statesboro, Georgia.

Playing in adverse weather conditions throughout the day, all 45 golfers in the individual tournament finished over par.

Sophomore Olivier Ménard led WVU, shooting 78-77=155 and is in 19th place at 11-over-par. Fellow sophomore Will Stakel is tied for 24th place with rounds of 81-77=158 (+14). Freshman Max Green is 15-over-par with rounds of 77-82=159 and is in 30th place. Freshman Todd Duncan is tied for 32nd place with rounds of 86-75=161 (+17).

The final 18 holes will be played Monday morning, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Georgia Southern University golf course.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

