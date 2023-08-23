Mikel Hager, WVU’s 69th Mountaineer mascot, hoists the musket into the air at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against George Mason inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s.

This will be the sixth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game to begin the season.

Tickets for the WVU-George Mason game are included as part of the men’s basketball season ticket package. Information on single-game ticket sales and admission for WVU students will be announced at a later date. To order 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.