MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Single-match tickets, as well as the promotional slate, for the West Virginia University men’s soccer 2023 home matches have been announced by the WVU Athletics Marketing and Ticket Offices.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the eight ticketed regular-season home matches by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Tickets to the match against Portland on Sept. 9 is free for all fans. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing in advance online, tickets are $5 each, while tickets are $3 for groups of 10 or more. At the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium ticket window on game day, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff on game day. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online to avoid lines at stadium gates.

Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student ID.

WVU soccer scarf ticket packages also are now on sale. The scarf ticket package includes a scarf and 10 tickets to be used at any men’s or women’s soccer match during the 2023 regular season. Packages are just $35 and are available while supplies last. To order, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU-GAME. This year’s scarf design says, “Montani Semper Liberi” with the teams’ soccer crest on one side and “West Virginia Mountaineers” on the other.

SINGLE-GAME PROMOTIONS

Thursday, Aug. 24 – California Baptist, 8 p.m.: MANIAC MADNESS

The Mountaineer Maniacs will be distributing t-shirts and pizza to all members prior to the start of the game.

Monday, Aug. 28 – Bucknell, 7 p.m.: DOG DAY

Bring your pups to the pitch and cheer on the Mountaineers as our favorite furry four-legged friends will be admitted to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium with a signed waiver and updated proof of vaccination. This will also be the first Mountaineer Kid’s Club T-shirt pick-up date for members.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Portland, 1 p.m.: FREE ADMISSION

It is free admission for all fans at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. There will also be a social media raffle for those who attend both the men’s soccer game and the football game against Duquesne later in the day.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Dayton, 7 p.m.: INTERNATIONAL STUDENT NIGHT/TRIVIA NIGHT

As a part of Diversity Week, we will be recognizing international students at this game. It will also be trivia night with prizes for those who get the most questions correct.

Friday, Sept. 22 – Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.: WHITE OUT/ALUMNI GAME

All fans are encouraged to wear white to the game against the Eagles with fans also receiving a rally towel. At halftime, WVU will recognize all alumni in attendance.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.: FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT/DOLLAR NIGHT

Tickets and select concession items will be just $1 to show our appreciation to Mountaineer Nation. Fans will also be able to take home a Defend Dlesk poster.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – James Madison, 4 p.m.: YOUTH SOCCER DAY/MKC DAY

All children 12 and under will be admitted free with a youth soccer card. It will also be Mountaineer Kid’s Club Day with Musket and Mr. Twister in attendance to cheer on the Mountaineers and take pictures with the kids. There will be a mini soccer ball giveaway as well as post-match autographs and penalty kicks.

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Marshall, 7 p.m.: GOLD RUSH

For our annual Gold Rush game, we ask all fans to wear gold to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium as the Mountaineers take on in-state rival Marshall. Fans in attendance will receive a gold shaker giveaway.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Old Dominion, 7 p.m.: SENIOR NIGHT/DOLLAR NIGHT

Honor the 2023 Senior Class as they take the field at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium one final time! Kids under 12 wearing a Halloween costume will also get free admission to the game.