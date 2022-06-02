Dodgers bring former WVU hurler into Wednesday night's game in relief

Wheeling, West Virginia native Michael Grove made his Major League Baseball debut on May 15.

It took less than two weeks for him to get back on a major league mound.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought Grove out of the bullpen Wednesday night in the Dodgers’ 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Grove surrendered three runs in his one inning of work, with all three runs scoring with two outs.

Pittsburgh hitters didn’t collect much hard contact against the former Mountaineer, but they did collect three runs on three hits and a walk.

Roberts said, “Once we get through tonight, we’ll kind of see what happens to Michael,” prior to Wednesday’s contest.

Los Angeles has multiple young pitchers, including Grove, that it is trying to get a glimpse of at the MLB level while some of the club’s regular pitchers are sidelined.

The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A in the day immediately following his big-league debut.

Grove has now made two appearances on a Major League Baseball mound.

He has pitched a total of 4 2/3 innings, and has allowed seven runs. However, only three of those runs were earned.

He does not have a decision but has an ERA of 5.79.