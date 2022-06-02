The Wheeling man is headed back to Oklahoma City.

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Michael Grove back to their Triple-A squad a day after his second Major League start for the club on Wednesday. The home outing was a tough one for the former Mountaineer hurler, lasting just one inning on the bump against the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowing three runs on three hits.

The Dodgers went on to fall to the Pirates 4-8.

Grove’s first start came on May 15 against the Phillies, and it was also at home. He lasted 3.2 frames and gave up four unearned runs on four hits, tossing 70 pitches in the start. Just like his June outing, Grove was sent back to the Oklahoma City Dodgers the next day. He has headlined the list of Mountaineers who have been performing in the minor leagues, like his former teammate Darius Hill, who recently smacked the first pitch he saw in Triple-A over the fence for a home run.

Grove has been all over the Dodgers’ farm system this season, making six starts in the farm system. The bulk of those starts have come with the Tulsa Drillers, for whom he has a 4.41 ERA and a .98 WHIP. He has one start for the Triple-A Dodgers, working for 4.1 innings and allowing two runs on four hits.

His first outing helped make a bit of WVU baseball history, as it made the 2022 Major League season the eighth in history in which three Mountaineers appeared in an MLB game. Alek Manoah, his former teammate, is having nearly a Cy Young Award-caliber year with the Toronto Blue Jays, while John Means made a pair of starts for the Baltimore Orioles before getting Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

Grove, a graduate of Wheeling Park High School, played two seasons at West Virginia under Randy Mazey, compiling a 5-5 record and a 3.13 ERA. He led the Mountaineers with a .94 WHIP as a junior in 2017, starting all nine of his appearances before missing the second half of the season with an injury.

The Dodgers selected Grove in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.