Grove became first former Mountaineer to make MLB debut since Alek Manoah on Sunday

Just one day after making his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday, former West Virginia right-hander Michael Grove has been optioned to Triple-A.

Grove pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits in his first MLB start. However, all four runs were unearned after Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux misplayed what would’ve been the inning-ending groundout.

The Wheeling native also struck out three and walked three in his big-league debut.

So far this year, Grove is 0-1 with a 2.76 earned run average across five appearances in the minor leagues. Over that span, he has struck out 22 hitters and owns a 0.98 WHIP.

Grove, who began the season in Double-A Tulsa, is now with Los Angeles’ Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Oklahoma City plays in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, where Grove and the Mountaineers competed in the Big 12 Tournament during his collegiate career.

Grove is the first West Virginia native to appear in a Major League Baseball game since Hurricane’s Tyler Payne played one game for the Chicago Cubs last season.

Each of the three previous West Virginia-born players to make their MLB debut – David Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko, and Harrison Musgrave – all also played for WVU.

Grove is now the third former Mountaineer to appear in an MLB game this season, joining Alek Manoah and John Means.