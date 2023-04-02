Former Mountaineer right-hander Michael Grove will make his 2023 Major League Baseball season debut on Monday for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grove will start the game on the mound against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 ET, and the game can be seen on MLB.TV.

The Wheeling, West Virginia native was not expected to make the big league roster toward the end of spring training, but he was promoted to the 26-man roster on Opening Day on Thursday. Grove was added to the Dodgers’ active roster four days after being optioned to Triple-A.

Grove made seven appearances and six starts on a big league mound for the Dodgers in 2022. He finished the year with a 1-0 record, and a 4.60 ERA.

Los Angeles won five of Grove’s six starts last year, including each of his last three. The Mountain State native earned the first winning decision of his career on September 25 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Six days later, Grove pitched five innings in a win over the same Rockies franchise he will face on Monday.

Grove is one of three former Mountaineers on MLB rosters.