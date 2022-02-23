Mike Gansey has been part of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization since 2011, at both the G League and NBA levels.

Since 2017, Gansey has been part of the Cavs front office in the role of Assistant General Manager — but beginning Tuesday, Gansey will remove Assistant from his title.

Cleveland announced Wednesday that Gansey, a former All-Big East sharp shooter with the Mountaineers, has been elevated to the role of General Manager.

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, as part of a statement released by the team . “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”

Gansey, 39, becomes the latest former WVU basketball player to be an NBA General Manager.

Jerry West and Rod Thorn both held the role in the 1980s and 90s, and oversaw the acquisitions of some of the greatest players in NBA history, including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

When Gansey joined the Cleveland organization, he spent three seasons as Director of G-League operations and two seasons as General Manager of the Cleveland Charge. Gansey was the recipient of the 2016-17 NBA G League Executive of the Year Award.

He was then promoted to the Cavaliers front office as Assistant General Manager ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season.

As a player, Gansey was a First-Team All-Big East selection and an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2006, and finished his collegiate career with the third-best three-point percentage (39.4 percent) in program history. He also ranks in the top 20 in program history in steals per game (1.75), field goal percentage (52.6) and scoring average (14.35)

Gansey’s assentation to General Manager was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, among others.