MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Men’s basketball forward Tre Mitchell is transferring to Kentucky, according to a post made by the player on Instagram.

Mitchell entered his name into the transfer portal at the end of last week. He became the first Mountaineer men’s basketball player to do so following Bob Huggins’ recent resignation and retirement.

In the social media post, Mitchell published a message to Mountaineer fans, writing that WVU will always hold a “special place” in his heart.

“I can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve shown,” Mitchell said on Instagram. “You guys are truly one of a kind. I have a dream and I have the opportunity to live it out. I’ve gotta think about my future and ensure myself the best opportunity to follow that dream.”

Mitchell was slated to be West Virginia’s top returning scorer from the 2022-23 campaign. During his lone season with the Mountaineers, he averaged 11.7 points per game and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game.

Mitchell had previously played at UMass and Texas before transferring to WVU.

At least four Mountaineers have entered the transfer portal since Thursday. Mitchell is the first to choose a new destination. All players who enter the portal are permitted to return to WVU.

Guard Kerr Kriisa, who entered the transfer portal Friday, withdrew his name from the portal and recommitted to West Virginia after Josh Eilert was named interim head coach over the weekend.