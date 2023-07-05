An injured Mo Wague watches shoot around at the NCAA Tournament. (PHOTO: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Forward Mohamed Wague announced he will not be returning to WVU on Tuesday.

“Nothing but love, I will always remember my time here in Morgantown,” he wrote on social media.

By Wednesday morning, Wague has committed to Alabama. He visited Tuscaloosa on Monday.

Wague played one season in Morgantown after transferring from Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He played in 28 games last season and averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He was unable to finish out the season as he was sidelined indefinitely with a right foot injury on February 25.

In a reserve role, Wague reached double-figure scoring on three occasions, including his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds at Kansas State.

Wague is the third player to announce a future destination after departing WVU hoops. Forward Tre Mitchell will finish his collegiate career at Kentucky while Joe Toussaint will do the same at Texas Tech. Guard Jose Perez entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, joining forward James Okonkwo.

Offseason additions Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, and Jesse Edwards have all publically stated they are remaining with the Mountaineers.