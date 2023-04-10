Nineteen years after winning a national title as a senior at 141 pounds, West Virginia University wrestling assistant head coach Cliff Moore traveled to Cresco, Iowa, to be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame (IWHOF) this afternoon.

Moore joins three other members as part of the 2023 class to be bestowed the honor for his 10 years of service as a wrestler and/or staff member within the state of Iowa during the 52nd annual awards banquet and induction ceremony at the Cresco Country Club.

Moore just finished his fifth year as the assistant head coach for WVU after spending 12 seasons as an assistant at Edinboro University.

Prior to leaving his home state of Iowa to begin a 17-year coaching journey, Moore was a staple in the Iowa Hawkeye starting lineup. He was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten champion and ultimately, a national champion at 141 pounds as a senior after wrestling the first three seasons at 133 pounds. He posted a 33-2 record after defeating Matt Murray of Nebraska in a 5-2 decision at the 2004 NCAA Tournament, ending his final season with 20 straight wins and a national title and posting an overall record of 109-24. The national champion was named the 2004 Mike Howard Award winner, an honor given to Iowa’s most valuable wrestler.

The three-time All-American eventually graduated from Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2004 and spent the next two years as a strength and conditioning coach as well as an administrative assistant for his alma mater.

The Dubuque, Iowa, native joined the Iowa wrestling program after winning three state titles in four finals appearances at Hempstead High School.

In addition to his latest honor, Moore has been inducted into the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Hempstead High School Hall of Fame for his excellence on the mat.