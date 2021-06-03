Morris Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

Senior defender Kevin Morris of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named to the Academic All-District 2 Men’s Soccer Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday.

The honor is the second in as many years for Morris, as he also was selected to the Academic All-District 2 Team in 2019. In all, WVU has now had 12 players named to the team since 2006.

Morris now advances to the Academic All-American ballot, where first-, second- and third-team honorees will be selected in the coming weeks, with the announcement scheduled for early July.

The Mt. Airy, Maryland, native has started 62 of 71 matches played in his career, including all 10 this season. Morris played 938 of the team’s 940 total minutes of game action in 2021, while he has 6,123 career minutes, good for No. 10 all-time in program history.

Morris tallied one goal in 2021 to move his career numbers to five goals, five assists and 15 points. A constant member of the Mountaineers’ defensive line in 2021, Morris helped WVU record six shutouts and allow only six opponent goals in 10 games on the season, earning him recognition on the 2021 All-MAC Second Team.

Morris earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics in December 2020, graduating with a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.90. He began working toward a master’s degree in business data analytics in January 2021, earning a 4.0 GPA in his first semester.

In 2021, Morris was named a recipient of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor. He also has earned recognition on the Academic All-MAC Team and Academic All-Big 12 At-Large First Team, while he also was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2017.

Morris has been featured on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, and he has been placed on the President’s and Dean’s Lists during his time at WVU.