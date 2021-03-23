Mountaineer baseball drops midweek game in Huntington

The West Virginia University baseball team fell to Marshall, 7-1, on Tuesday afternoon at the Kennedy Center YMCA in Huntington, West Virginia.

WVU was limited to just two hits in the midweek setback, while the Thundering Herd used a pair of home runs to build an early lead. The Mountaineers finished with one run on two hits with two errors, while MU tallied seven runs on 10 hits with one error.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Strechay took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts in three innings of work. Marshall’s Ryan Capuano earned the win on the mound.

“(Marshall) threw strikes, and they attacked us with their stuff,” WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “We put the ball in play but not with authority. We didn’t have any extra-base hits, and that has really been the story for us in the last few games. We need to have a big knock in a big situation to get a little momentum going.”

Marshall (4-7) quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first with a leadoff homer to make it 1-0. From there, the hosts tallied three in the third, thanks to a three-run homer to right field. That made it a 4-0 lead for the Thundering Herd, who scored two more in the fourth, extending the lead to six.

From there, MU largely relied on its pitching and defense to close out the game.

Meanwhile, WVU (8-8) left multiple runners on base in the fourth and sixth, before it got on the board in the eighth off senior infielder Tyler Doanes’ RBI infield single, which scored freshman outfielder Braden Barry.

Sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick tallied WVU’s only other hit in the loss.

On the mound, sophomore left-hander Jake Carr relieved Strechay in the fourth and tossed a pair of innings, before freshman right-hander Tyler Chadwick tallied five strikeouts in three innings of work. The Marshall, Wisconsin, native didn’t allow a run or hit in the appearance.

“He was fantastic,” Sabins said of Chadwick. “That was his best outing of his college career. He has a huge arm, and he’s developing. He’s a high-end prospect, and we’re really happy to see what he did today.”

The loss snapped WVU’s seven-game win streak over the Herd, dating back to 2016. Despite the loss, WVU leads the all-time series over Marshall, 48-25.

Of note, Tuesday’s contest marked the first time West Virginia played in Huntington since April 5, 1988.

“We need to play as much baseball as possible,” Sabins said. “Our philosophy is that we’ll play anybody, anywhere to try to get our guys going. We haven’t played a lot of baseball over the last two years, so getting on the field and competing is the most important thing we can do.”

Next up, the Mountaineers return home to open Big 12 Conference play against Kansas from March 26-28, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. Friday’s series opener is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday’s tilts are scheduled for 4 p.m., and 12 p.m., respectively.

