MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready for the Big 12 Championship with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay.

The Mountaineer GameDay 2023 Big 12 Tournament Special airs Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on Nexstar TV stations in West Virginia and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Gold and Blue Nation reporters Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will provide live updates from Kansas City, Missouri. Nick Farrell will host this postseason special from Morgantown.

Together, they’ll deliver a complete preview of the Big 12 Tournament, featuring the final word from head coach Bob Huggins, keys to the game, players to watch and more.

The Mountaineer GameDay 2023 Big 12 Tournament Special will air Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on the following stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

WVU hoops is the No. 8-seed at the Big 12 Tournament. Its road to the championship begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in a first round game against No. 9-seed Texas Tech.

