MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get a sneak peek at the future of WVU football with the Mountaineer GameDay Spring Game Special, airing Saturday, April 22 at noon ET.

Gold and Blue Nation’s veteran team of reporters will bring fans live pregame coverage from Milan Puskar Stadium ahead of the annual Gold-Blue Game, which begins at 1 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The live pregame show will feature exclusive interviews with fifth-year head coach Neal Brown and WVU director of athletics Wren Baker, as well as a feature on new assistant coach Blaine Stewart, the son of former head coach Bill Stewart.

Guests from WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will also join the program to discuss the longstanding partnership between the hospital and the football team. Since 1984, that partnership has generated nearly $800,000 for the hospital.

Ryan Decker will host the hour-long special, and Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone will provide live updates and insight from the stadium.

The Mountaineer GameDay 2023 Spring Game Special will air live on April 22 at noon on the following stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM DC News Now (Hagerstown)

AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh)

