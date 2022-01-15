Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A winter storm is approaching the region, but some of us will be seeing much less snowfall than others.

The well-known 'warm wedge' - a shallow layer of warm air off of the Appalachian Mountains - will be making itself known Sunday, as snow over the Appalachians will fall as rain and light freezing rain over much of the region Sunday afternoon into the evening hours for much of the lowlands in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.