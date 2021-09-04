Mountaineer GameDay: Maryland

COVINGTON, KY (AP) - Several dozen employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare have filed a lawsuit challenging a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Courier-Journal reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Covington. It comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases - largely among unvaccinated patients. The suit follows a recent announcement by most of the state’s major hospital systems, including St. Elizabeth’s, that they would require vaccines for all workers without a medical or religious exemption to try control the COVID-19 surge.