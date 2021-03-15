Mountaineer GameDay: NCAA Tournament Special

The bracket has been finalized and tipoff times have been set — now, it’s time to dance! Mountaineer GameDay continues in the postseason with a special episode ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will face Morehead State, the No. 14 seed, in a late night showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. ET. Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will be live in Morgantown the night before to get you ready for WVU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

A closer look at West Virginia’s path through the Midwest Region, impact players to watch, a recap of the program’s postseason success under Bob Huggins, and much more. Join the Mountaineer GameDay crew on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. on your local Nexstar Station for your full NCAA Tournament preview.

Here’s where you can view the one-hour special in your area:

WOWK (CBS) Charleston-Huntington

WBOY (ABC) Clarksburg-Weston

WTRF (ABC) Wheeling-Steubenville

WVNS (FOX) Bluefield-Beckley

WDVM (Ind.) Hagerstown, MD-Washington DC

*The Mountaineer GameDay broadcast will be re-aired on AT&T Sportsnet at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19.