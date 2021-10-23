Mountaineer GameDay: TCU 10.23.21

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) - Health officials in Scioto County report 17 new cases for the county Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 11,469 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials for the county also report one new hospitalization bringing the total number to 830 people who have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.