Mountaineer GameDay: Texas 11-20-21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – "Quit worrying about whether you qualify or not. Just go to your pharmacy or health center and get that booster shot," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during Friday's virtual COVID-19 briefing, while also announcing that federal health officials have approved booster shots for all those above 18.

"This is not over. If we want to live this same, same Groundhog Day for evermore, our ticket to doing that is not getting vaccinated. I can't fathom how someone made the choice to get vaccinated and then is messing around with the idea of not getting their booster shot. That is completely not comprehendable to me," the governor continued.