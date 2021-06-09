Mountaineer Round-up: McCabe preps for NCAAs, Lawrence’s PSG takes title

There is just one Mountaineer student-athlete still competing for the Old Gold and Blue — but the WVU sports world is still busy. Here’s what you may have missed, and what to look out for, and let’s start with Ceili McCabe.

Track and Field

McCabe has been out of the spotlight after making WVU history at the NCAA East Prelims as she prepares for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. The lone Mountaineer to qualify will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals at 7:02 p.m. ET, aiming for a spot in the final, which will go off at 6:24 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Speaking of the steeplechase, alumna Amy Cashin became an Olympic qualifier on Thursday after competing at the Stumptown Twilight in Portland, Oregon. An Australian national, Cashin ran for the Mountaineers from 2013-17 and was a three-time All-American and still volunteers as an assistant for WVU.

In fact, McCabe’s program-record steeplechase time of 9:51.10 at the prelims actually bested Cashin’s 2018 time of 9:58.75.

Elsewhere in Mountaineer Nation

The Nikki Izzo-Brown pro factory is showing some dividends overseas for Paris Saint-Germain. Former Mountaineer fullback Ashley Lawrence helped lead the storied French club’s women’s side to its first title in the top-flight Division 1, edging rivals Olympique Lyonnais after finishing as runners-up to the club in eight of the last ten seasons.

Ashley Lawrence played in 20 matches for PSG, logging 1,701 minutes for the squad — the third-highest on the club. She added a goal and four assists from the back line and had the third-highest plus-minus at +69.

Ironically, fellow former Mountaineer great and Canadian national Kadeisha Buchanan competes for the now runners-up Lyon.

Jevon Carter brought WVU hoops back to a special place in the basketball world on Monday: the the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. The former star guard for WVU hasn’t played much this postseason for the Phoenix Suns, but he did become the first to log minutes in the second round since Devin Ebanks’s last appearance in the 2012 playoffs. Carter logged two minutes and a rebound in the Suns’ 122-105 win over the Denver Nuggets, with game two set to tip off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

In the WNBA, Kysre Gondrezick and Bria Holmes squared off as the rookie’s Indiana Fever visited the vet’s Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night. Holmes and the Sparks got the better of Gondrezick and the Fever, as Holmes scored 14 points off the bench in her team’s 98-63 rout. Gondrezick went scoreless in five minutes on the hardwood.

On the baseball diamond, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is slated to get his third career MLB start against the Chicago White Sox. WVU’s single-season strikeouts leader had a rough outing in his second start after blanking the New York Yankees, striking out five Miami Marlins, but allowing four runs on four hits (including a pair of homers) before he was pulled in just 3.1 innings.

On the other end of the American League East, Orioles ace John Means was placed on the 10-day injury list with a left shoulder strain on Sunday after a tough performance against the Cleveland Indians. Until this short break, Means has been one of the top pitchers in the American League, slotting in with the third-highest ERA at 2.28, aided by a no-hitter in May.

WVU’s presence in the minors has gotten even stronger this season, as 11 former Mountaineers occupy roster spots across the minor leagues. Darius Hill made sure to shine the brightest in May, however: the Cubs prospect, who now competes for the Tennessee Smokies, was named the organization’s minor league player of the month. WVU’s all-time doubles leader batted .375 in 23 games, adding five doubles, 16 RBI and a homer.

Back at Monongalia County Ballpark, two more WVU baseballers made their debuts for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League. Paul McIntosh and Austin Davis made their first appearances for the club on Tuesday against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, joining reliever Zach Ottinger, who had already made his debut.

McIntosh was dominant in his first game. The catcher and five-hole batter recorded four hits with two doubles and three RBI as the Black Bears defeated the Scrappers 10-3. Davis, however, struggled in his debut, going hitless with a walk, while Ottinger tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.