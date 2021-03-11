Mountaineer Tennis opens Big 12 play in Texas

The West Virginia University tennis team (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) opens Big 12 Conference play from March 12-14, as the Mountaineers travel to Texas for a pair of matches against No. 2 Texas and No. 12 Baylor.

The Mountaineers begin their two-match road trip on Friday, March 12, against the Longhorns in Austin. First serve from the Texas Tennis Center is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. WVU then travels to Waco, on Sunday, March 14, to conclude its trip against the Bears. Sunday’s match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., from the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

“All of us are excited to be back on the road and starting the conference season,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “It will be a good test this weekend against two of the top teams in the conference.”

West Virginia and Texas (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the ninth time on March 12. WVU is seeking its first win against the Longhorns. A season ago, UT defeated West Virginia, 6-1, on March 6, in Austin.

Texas currently is ranked No. 2 nationally and has won its last three matches dating back to Feb. 27. The Longhorns only loss of the season came on Feb. 7, a 4-3 decision against No. 1 North Carolina in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) National Indoor Team Championship.

WVU and Baylor (12-2, 0-0 Big 12) get ready to meet for the ninth time on March 14. The Mountaineers also are seeking its first win against the Bears. Last year, West Virginia dropped a 6-1 decision to BU on March 7, in Waco. The match ended up being the regular-season finale for WVU, as the rest of the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor is currently ranked No. 12 nationally and will match up against No. 42 Iowa State on March 12, before playing host to the Mountaineers on Sunday. The Bears two losses this season have come at the hands of Texas, beginning with a 4-0 decision on Jan. 24 in the ITA National Kickoff Weekend and a 6-1 setback on March 6, in Waco.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.