Mountaineer tennis unveils spring schedule

West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the spring 2021 tennis schedule on Thursday.



The Mountaineers are scheduled to play 13 regular-season matches, including nine contests in Big 12 Conference play. WVU’s season also features four nonconference matchups, including a home-and-away series against in-state foe Marshall.



Due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fans will not be permitted to attend home matches at the Summit Tennis Academy or the Mountaineer Tennis Courts this season.



“We’re all very excited for the start of the spring season, which was pushed back a few weeks for us,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “For players and coaches alike, it’s been a long time since we have competed as a team. We’re just pumped up to finally get out there and be back on the court and compete before the Big 12 season begins.”



West Virginia opens the season on Friday, Feb. 19, as the Mountaineers welcome Cleveland State to Morgantown, at 2 p.m. ET. Following a week off, WVU continues competition at home against VCU on Friday, March 5. First serve against the Rams is slated for 11 a.m.



The Mountaineers then begin their Big 12 slate the following week, as the team travels to Texas for a pair of matches against Texas and Baylor. West Virginia will square off against the Longhorns in Austin, on Friday, March 12, at 4 p.m., and the Bears in Waco, on Sunday, March 14, at 1 p.m.



WVU returns home for a four-game, Big 12 homestand from March 19-28. The Mountaineers welcome TCU to Morgantown on Friday, March 19, at 2 p.m., before playing host to Texas Tech on Sunday, March 21, at 10 a.m.



West Virginia closes its four-game homestand against Kansas on Friday, March 26, at 1 p.m., and Kansas State on Sunday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m.



The Mountaineers hit the road for the next three matches. WVU begins it trip on Saturday, April 3, against Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. First serve against the Thundering Herd is scheduled for 2 p.m.



WVU then travels to Oklahoma to conclude its three-match road swing. West Virginia squares off against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, on Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m., before heading to Norman to take on Oklahoma, on Sunday, April 11. The Mountaineers’ match against the Sooners begins at 12 p.m.



West Virginia concludes the regular season with a pair of matches at home. WVU finishes up its two-game series against Marshall on Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m., before its Big 12 and regular-season finale against Iowa State, on Sunday, April 18. First serve against the Cyclones is slated for 10 a.m.



Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Mountaineers travel to the Big 12 Championship in Waco, Texas, from April 22-25. This year’s tournament is hosted by Baylor. Start times and championship matchups will be announced at a later date.



