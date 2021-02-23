Mountaineer wrestlers maintain rankings

Following an unexpected end to its regular season last week, four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team remain in the national rankings, as announced by several publications on Tuesday.

Redshirt junior Noah Adams, a native of Coal City, West Virginia, is WVU’s highest ranked wrestler, as he continues to rank at No. 7 via Intermat and FloWrestling. The 197-pound grappler also checks in at No. 9 by The Open Mat. He is 10-2 on the year and 3-2 against ranked opponents.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, moves up one spot in FloWrestling’s Top-25 Poll, as he checks in at No. 11. The 133-pound wrestler also comes in at No. 19 by The Open Mat and No. 20 by Intermat. Sullivan holds a 7-2 record on the year and is 4-0 in dual matches.

Freshman Peyton Hall ranks No. 22 by The Open Mat and No. 24 by FloWrestling at 165 pounds. The Chester, West Virginia, native is tied with Adams for the team lead in wins with 10. He also is 3-2 against ranked foes.

Additionally, redshirt junior Killian Cardinale rounds out the Mountaineers in the national rankings, as he sits at No. 25 in The Open Mat’s latest top-33 poll. He finished the regular season with a 7-3 mark, winning six of his last seven matches.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-7. Action starts Saturday with preliminary and quarterfinal rounds set for a noon ET start.

The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals will take place at 6 p.m. ET that evening. The consolation semifinals, as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will start at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, with the championship matches set for 6 p.m. ET.

The first three sessions of the championship will be distributed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform, while the championship matches will be televised live on ESPN2. All matches from the championship also will be available on the ESPN App.