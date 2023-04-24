MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks after dropping out of the national polls, the Mountaineers have played their way back into the top 25.

Following a 4-0 week on the diamond, West Virginia (29-11, 8-4 Big 12) vaulted back into the D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll on Monday, checking in at No. 18.

In addition, the Old Gold and Blue sits at No. 17 in the Baseball America poll.

Over the past week, Randy Mazey’s crew dominated Pitt at PNC Park on Wednesday, and then the Mountaineers swept visiting TCU over the weekend. West Virginia has won four games in a row, and six of its last seven.

The Mountaineers outscored their opponents by 19 runs last week, including Sunday’s run-rule victory over the Horned Frogs.

Not only is West Virginia now back inside the D1Baseball Top 25, but the Mountaineers are now ranked No. 23 in RPI, according to the site. That’s an increase of 16 spots since last weekend.

WVU also checks in at No. 23 in RPI on the NCAA website.

Mazey and company will look to avenge a loss from earlier this season when they host Penn State on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will then travel to Waco to take on Baylor (15-25, 6-12 Big 12) this weekend.

West Virginia is currently in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference standings.