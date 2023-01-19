Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio.

Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET, with field and running events. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

Friday marks the fifth time in six seasons that WVU has participated in the YSU Collegiate Invitational. During the Mountaineers’ last visit to Youngstown, then-redshirt senior Hayley Jackson earned first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.56.

West Virginia’s last time out was at the Nittany Lion Challenge on Jan. 14. Sophomore Cassandra Williamson set a program record while competing in the challenge, crossing the finish line in the 600-meter at 1:32.02.

In all, 26 schools are sending athletes to compete across the 15 events, including Mid-Atlantic Region rival Duquesne.

Friday’s field events include shot put, long jump, pole vault, weight throw, triple jump and high jump. On the track, runners will compete in the mile, 60-meter hurdles, 60-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 800-meter run, 200-meter sprint, 3,000-meter run, 5,000-meter run and 4×400 relay.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.