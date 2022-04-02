WVU moves up the leaderboard on Day Two in Nashville

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team sits in a tie for 12th place following the conclusion of the second round of competition at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are tied for 12th with Memphis, showing a two-day total of 576, 8-over-par on the par 71, 7,100-yard Vanderbilt Legends Club course. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins leads WVU in a tie for 21st place at 2-under-par.

“I like the fight our team showed today,” West Virginia coach Sean Covich said. “We got off to a rough start and could have felt sorry for ourselves, but they battled back. We had a big round out of Logan Perkins, and Jackson Davenport played really solid golf, as did Kurtis Grant. Tomorrow we need all five guys in the round.”

Senior Kurtis Grant and sophomore Jackson Davenport are tied for 41st at 1-over-par, followed by junior Trent Tipton at 8-over-par. Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz is just behind Tipton at 9-over-par.

Freshman Max Green is competing as an individual with an 11-over-par total after two days of play.

The Mountaineers conclude competition at the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday, April 3, in Nashville.