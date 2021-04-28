Mountaineers currently in the NFL ahead of the 2021 Draft

This weekend, a handful of players hope to join the crop of Mountaineers in the National Football League. Currently, there are 19 former WVU players on league rosters. Before the 2021 NFL Draft selections are made this weekend, here’s a look at where the Gold and Blue is represented at the next level as of April 29, 2021.

Carolina Panthers

QB Will Grier: Selected by the Panthers with the 100th pick in 2019 NFL Draft. He started both games he played in during his rookie season but did not appear in any games in 2020.

S Kenny Robinson: After a stint in the XFL, Robinson was taken by the Panthers at No. 152 in 2020. He appeared in nine contests and was primarily used on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

OG Quinton Spain: Inked an undrafted free agent deal with Tennessee in 2015 and stayed in the organization for three seasons. Spain was on the Buffalo Bills roster in 2019 before joining the Bengals.

Indianapolis Colts

OG Mark Glowinski: Drafted No. 134 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. He was claimed by the Colts off waivers in 2017. He started all 16 games he played last season.

WR Gary Jennings: Selected with the 120th pick in the 2019 draft by Seattle. After being waived by the Seahawks, he was claimed by the Miami Dolphins then saw stints on Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills practice squad. He was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Colts on January 6, 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers

LB Kyzir White: Drafted by the Chargers with the 119th pick in 2018. Last season, he finished with 72 tackles and 0.5 sacks through 11 games. In three seasons with Los Angeles, he’s totaled 124 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Rasul Douglas: The 99th selection in 2017 by the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, Douglas tallied 59 tackles through 14 games with the Carolina Panthers. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed with Las Vegas on April 19.

S Karl Joesph: Drafted No. 14 overall in 2016 by the Raiders. He played four seasons in the organization before a stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 that saw 66 tackles, four passes defended and one interception.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski: Selected with the 113th pick in 2016 by the Chicago Bears. He signed with the Raiders in 2020 and finished with 77 tackles, an interception and one sack.

Miami Dolphins

OG Adam Pankey: Signed an UDFA deal with Green Bay in 2017. In 2019, he saw stints with the Packers and Tennessee Titans before being claimed by Miami. He played in four games last season.

LS Rex Sunahara: Signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

New England Patriots

OT Yodny Cajuste: Drafted by the Patriots in 2019 with the 101st pick.

New Orleans Saints

CB Keith Washington: Signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

New York Giants

WR David Sills V: Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

New York Jets

TE Trevon Wesco: Selected No. 121 by the Jets in 2019. He’s played in 28 games over two seasons.

Seattle Seahawks

QB Geno Smith: Drafted 39th by the New York Jets in 2013. Smith had stints with the Giants (2018) and Chargers (2019) before joining the Seahawks in August of 2019. After he was released, he resigned with Seattle in 2020.

San Francisco 49ers

OT Colton McKivitz: Drafted by the 49ers with the 153rd pick in 2020. He started in three of the 14 games he appeared in last season.

WR Kevin White: Selected by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015 and played for the Bears through 2018. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before joining San Francisco.

Tennessee Titans

LB David Long: Selected 188th overall by the Titans in 2019. He started in five games in 2020.